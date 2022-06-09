Scrum Master at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Letsema Group is looking to engage an exceptional, high performing Specialist SCRUM Master for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. The scrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changes quickly. The role will ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to, to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

Key Responsibilities:

Using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.

Training, mentoring, and supporting scrum teams to follow agile values, principles, and practices.

Determining and managing tasks, issues, risks, and action items.

Scheduling and facilitating scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.

Monitoring progress and performance and helping teams to make improvements.

Planning and organizing demos and product/system testing.

Ensuring the proper use of collaborative processes and removing impediments for the scrum team.

Tracking project processes, deliverables, and financials.

Preparing and presenting status reports to stakeholders.

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree (preferably in IT / Computer Science)

Scrum master certification

SAFE JIRA Confluence Kanban MS Teams Project Management Certification

5 – 10 years’ experience in leading IT projects in large organizations

Experience in Financial organizations an advantage

Desired Skills:

Scrum Management

Agile coaching

Scrum Coaching

Iterative development

User Stories

Project Management Agile

Waterfall

Scrum

Kanban

SDLC

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position