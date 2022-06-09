Scrum Master at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Letsema Group is looking to engage an exceptional, high performing Specialist SCRUM Master for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.
The Scrum master will be the facilitator for a product development team that uses scrum/agile as the development methodology. The scrum master will lead a team that ensures self-organisation and the ability to make changes quickly. The role will ensure that agile principles and concept are adhered to, to ensure effective preparation of the product backlog, sprint backlog and burn down charts.
Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract
Key Responsibilities:
- Using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.
- Training, mentoring, and supporting scrum teams to follow agile values, principles, and practices.
- Determining and managing tasks, issues, risks, and action items.
- Scheduling and facilitating scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.
- Monitoring progress and performance and helping teams to make improvements.
- Planning and organizing demos and product/system testing.
- Ensuring the proper use of collaborative processes and removing impediments for the scrum team.
- Tracking project processes, deliverables, and financials.
- Preparing and presenting status reports to stakeholders.
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree (preferably in IT / Computer Science)
- Scrum master certification
- SAFE JIRA Confluence Kanban MS Teams Project Management Certification
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in leading IT projects in large organizations
- Experience in Financial organizations an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Management
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Coaching
- Iterative development
- User Stories
- Project Management Agile
- Waterfall
- Scrum
- Kanban
- SDLC
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.
The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.
With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.
Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.
Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.