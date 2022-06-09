Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, based in Gauteng, seeks a Scrum Master to join their team.

Professional Qualifications:

Scrum master certification essential

A Project Management qualification or Business degree with Project Management Topic would be advantageous

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent

Experience within the energy sector is a plus

Initial 3-month contract to perm role.

Key Responsibilities:

Initiation and Planning

Ensure that all pre-requisites are met before project initiation

Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.

Identify project team stakeholders, leads, responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies, and timelines

Monitoring and Control

Track and ensure that project milestones and deliverables are met through various stand-ups and huddles

Manage project impediments, issues and risks

Manage scope and change control

Manage resource capacity

Manage project dependencies and critical paths

Pre-empt slippages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these

Facilitate the decision-making process with stakeholders and document accordingly

Offer specialist input/knowledge

Manage communication, monitoring, reporting and control activities throughout the project lifecycle to all levels of stakeholders

Produce and maintain the documents and status reports to support the above activities

Governance

Adhere to the prescribed Scrum Master standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct

Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall Scrum methodology and standards

Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation.

Conduct training with own team where necessary

Closure

Report on the quality of project output on completion of the project

Conduct the activities and gather the information required to draw up the Close Out document and Post implementation/investment review

Share lessons learnt and recommendations with the larger organisation

People Management

Lead and manage the scrum resources

Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies, and visions

Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members in agile best practices.

Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the scrum team



Desired Skills:

Agile coaching

Scrum Coaching

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

