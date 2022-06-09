Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, based in Gauteng, seeks a Scrum Master to join their team.

Professional Qualifications:

  • Scrum master certification essential
  • A Project Management qualification or Business degree with Project Management Topic would be advantageous
  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
  • Experience within the energy sector is a plus
  • Initial 3-month contract to perm role.

Key Responsibilities:

Initiation and Planning

  • Ensure that all pre-requisites are met before project initiation
  • Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.
  • Identify project team stakeholders, leads, responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies, and timelines

Monitoring and Control

  • Track and ensure that project milestones and deliverables are met through various stand-ups and huddles
  • Manage project impediments, issues and risks
  • Manage scope and change control
  • Manage resource capacity
  • Manage project dependencies and critical paths
  • Pre-empt slippages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these
  • Facilitate the decision-making process with stakeholders and document accordingly
  • Offer specialist input/knowledge
  • Manage communication, monitoring, reporting and control activities throughout the project lifecycle to all levels of stakeholders
  • Produce and maintain the documents and status reports to support the above activities

Governance

  • Adhere to the prescribed Scrum Master standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct
  • Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall Scrum methodology and standards
  • Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation.
  • Conduct training with own team where necessary

Closure

  • Report on the quality of project output on completion of the project
  • Conduct the activities and gather the information required to draw up the Close Out document and Post implementation/investment review
  • Share lessons learnt and recommendations with the larger organisation

People Management

  • Lead and manage the scrum resources
  • Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies, and visions
  • Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members in agile best practices.
  • Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the scrum team

For more Information on this great opportunity…Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile coaching
  • Scrum Coaching

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position