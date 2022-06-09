Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, based in Gauteng, seeks a Scrum Master to join their team.
Professional Qualifications:
- Scrum master certification essential
- A Project Management qualification or Business degree with Project Management Topic would be advantageous
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent
- Experience within the energy sector is a plus
- Initial 3-month contract to perm role.
Key Responsibilities:
Initiation and Planning
- Ensure that all pre-requisites are met before project initiation
- Coordinate and conduct activities with the scrum team.
- Identify project team stakeholders, leads, responsibilities, deliverables, dependencies, and timelines
Monitoring and Control
- Track and ensure that project milestones and deliverables are met through various stand-ups and huddles
- Manage project impediments, issues and risks
- Manage scope and change control
- Manage resource capacity
- Manage project dependencies and critical paths
- Pre-empt slippages and issues and action mitigation plans to avert these
- Facilitate the decision-making process with stakeholders and document accordingly
- Offer specialist input/knowledge
- Manage communication, monitoring, reporting and control activities throughout the project lifecycle to all levels of stakeholders
- Produce and maintain the documents and status reports to support the above activities
Governance
- Adhere to the prescribed Scrum Master standards, templates, tools, reporting methods and code of conduct
- Participate in internal forums to contribute to the overall Scrum methodology and standards
- Ensure that knowledge acquired in the project is shared within the larger organisation.
- Conduct training with own team where necessary
Closure
- Report on the quality of project output on completion of the project
- Conduct the activities and gather the information required to draw up the Close Out document and Post implementation/investment review
- Share lessons learnt and recommendations with the larger organisation
People Management
- Lead and manage the scrum resources
- Effectively communicate direction, plans, timelines, expectations, goals, strategies, and visions
- Mentor, coach, guide, motivate and empower project team members in agile best practices.
- Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the scrum team
Desired Skills:
- Agile coaching
- Scrum Coaching
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years