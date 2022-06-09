Senior Application Architect – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Purpose of the Role

Be the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform whilst also getting stuck into the R&D side of a company that thrives on innovation.

Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas

Be the technical lead to a hardcore engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions.

Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive technology into the organisation.

Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help to set us up as a 100-year

Champion technology adoption within the

Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final

A technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.

A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for performance engineering, application development and security

Knowledge and Experience:

Relevan tqualification

10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to

5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level

A broad area of technical

Solid .Net, C# and Core

Strongunderstanding of microservice architecture

Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms

Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth/HMAC/token-based authentication

Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD

Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket

A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies (Java, PHP, Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST, Angular JS, etc.)

Docker, Kubernetes

ELK, Redis, mongoDB,

Kafka, Spark,

Solid cloud – Azure, AWS, Google

SaaS

Skill Competencies:

Self-Starter

Natural innovator

Design skills

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Team player

Excellent communication skills

Personal Characteristics

Conscious

Vulnerable

Courageous

Emotionally Resilient

Own it, Do it Now

Desired Skills:

Technical Lead

Application Architect

Architecture

IT Strategy

