Senior Application Architect – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Purpose of the Role
Be the driving force behind a cutting edge, enterprise wide microservices platform whilst also getting stuck into the R&D side of a company that thrives on innovation.
Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas
- Be the technical lead to a hardcore engineering team in the design and implementation of strategic, enterprise wide microservices based solutions.
- Bring architectural, TDD, DevOps and innovation skills to the fore, evangelise and drive technology into the organisation.
- Aid in delivering prototypes and proof of concepts that help to set us up as a 100-year
- Champion technology adoption within the
- Team Player, finisher, someone who takes pride in the final
- A technologist able to lead and guide a team of highly skilled engineers in developing solutions that fully integrate and collaborate with existing IT systems to solve complex business solutions.
- A holistic view of enterprise solutions, a solid background in agile and a flair for performance engineering, application development and security
Knowledge and Experience:
- Relevan tqualification
- 10 – 15 years solid experience showing a progression from development through to
- 5 years at a technical lead and/or architect level
- A broad area of technical
- Solid .Net, C# and Core
- Strongunderstanding of microservice architecture
- Ability to design, develop and implement scalable, elastic microservice based platforms
- Demonstrated knowledge of OAuth/HMAC/token-based authentication
- Solid Agile, DevOps, TDD
- Jira, Bamboo, Confluence, Bitbucket
- A passion for technology and interest in a wide variety of technologies (Java, PHP, Python, Jython, JavaScript, React Native, Flutter, Appcelerator, Node.js, NGinX, REST, Angular JS, etc.)
- Docker, Kubernetes
- ELK, Redis, mongoDB,
- Kafka, Spark,
- Solid cloud – Azure, AWS, Google
- SaaS
Skill Competencies:
- Self-Starter
- Natural innovator
- Design skills
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Team player
- Excellent communication skills
Personal Characteristics
- Conscious
- Vulnerable
- Courageous
- Emotionally Resilient
- Own it, Do it Now
