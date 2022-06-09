Senior BI Analyst at The Focus Group – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An exciting opportunity exists for a Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst to join our team. This role is open to applicants from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The main purpose of this role is to manage business data and reporting tools and analyze the information in order to identify actionable insights. The Senior Business Intelligence Analyst reports directly to the Head of BI.
This position is responsible for conducting data analysis and overseeing and implementing reporting tools. The Senior BI Analyst will train business users in reporting tools and providing decision support. The Senior BI analyst will effectively communicate and work with the business managers in implementing appropriate monitoring and measurement systems to track performance of initiatives and identifying opportunities and weaknesses. Take business problems, use statistical knowledge to analyze data to create hypothesis that business can trial / monitor.
Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):
- To conduct business analytics to monitor and improve business processes
- Monitor and analyse operational data and reports to identify issues, opportunities and suggestions
- Use data to support decision making and to identify market opportunities
- Data analysis and effective presentation of results to stakeholders
- Pull different data sources (internal & external) together
- Ensure all data is accurate and reliable
- Collect business intelligence data from available sources
- To present information and conduct staff training
- Provide support to the user community in the use of BI tools and enterprise data
- To create accurate business requirements definitions
- Check BI requirements considered in new development projects
- Assess impact on changes to existing functionality
- Define the business requirements and translate them into technical specifications
- To design, implement and manage reporting systems in accordance with end-user application specification
- Identify and design new reporting solutions
- Identify improvements to existing tools
- Support current analytical and reporting tools including PowerBI and Microsoft tools
- Ensure that data is presented accurately based on business rules
- To develop and build appropriate data models
- Define appropriate business rules
- Design and build appropriate measures and metrics
- Build required data models and cubes
- Apply procedures for forecasting
- To effectively communicate with stakeholders
- Make use of data in order to evaluate questions
- Provide insight into requirements and respond appropriately
- To manage own professional and self-development
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Related tertiary qualification in computer science, statistics or commerce (Essential)
- 4 years data analytics or business intelligence experience (Essential)
- Relevant industry experience (Desirable)
- Knowledge of relational databases
- Knowledge of data warehousing
- Knowledge of data analytics
- Knowledge of the products
- Knowledge of BI tools and decision support concepts
Additional Skills:
- Analytic skills
- Computer skills
- Verbal and written communication
- Presentation skill