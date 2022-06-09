Senior BI Analyst at The Focus Group

An exciting opportunity exists for a Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst to join our team. This role is open to applicants from Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The main purpose of this role is to manage business data and reporting tools and analyze the information in order to identify actionable insights. The Senior Business Intelligence Analyst reports directly to the Head of BI.

This position is responsible for conducting data analysis and overseeing and implementing reporting tools. The Senior BI Analyst will train business users in reporting tools and providing decision support. The Senior BI analyst will effectively communicate and work with the business managers in implementing appropriate monitoring and measurement systems to track performance of initiatives and identifying opportunities and weaknesses. Take business problems, use statistical knowledge to analyze data to create hypothesis that business can trial / monitor.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

To conduct business analytics to monitor and improve business processes

Monitor and analyse operational data and reports to identify issues, opportunities and suggestions

Use data to support decision making and to identify market opportunities

Data analysis and effective presentation of results to stakeholders

Pull different data sources (internal & external) together

Ensure all data is accurate and reliable

Collect business intelligence data from available sources

To present information and conduct staff training

Provide support to the user community in the use of BI tools and enterprise data

To create accurate business requirements definitions

Check BI requirements considered in new development projects

Assess impact on changes to existing functionality

Define the business requirements and translate them into technical specifications

To design, implement and manage reporting systems in accordance with end-user application specification

Identify and design new reporting solutions

Identify improvements to existing tools

Support current analytical and reporting tools including PowerBI and Microsoft tools

Ensure that data is presented accurately based on business rules

To develop and build appropriate data models

Define appropriate business rules

Design and build appropriate measures and metrics

Build required data models and cubes

Apply procedures for forecasting

To effectively communicate with stakeholders

Make use of data in order to evaluate questions

Provide insight into requirements and respond appropriately

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification in computer science, statistics or commerce (Essential)

4 years data analytics or business intelligence experience (Essential)

Relevant industry experience (Desirable)

Knowledge of relational databases

Knowledge of data warehousing

Knowledge of data analytics

Knowledge of the products

Knowledge of BI tools and decision support concepts

Additional Skills:

Analytic skills

Computer skills

Verbal and written communication

Presentation skill

Learn more/Apply for this position