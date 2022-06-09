Senior DevOps Engineer at The Focus Group

This position forms part of the team that owns the strategic direction of Infrastructure development and DevOps processes. The role will oversee, build, iterate, secure & monitor our internal infrastructure and applications as well as our external integrations, to ensure efficient operations and systems recovery in the event of disaster.

The Senior DevOps Engineer reports directly to the Head of Development & Technology Solutions.

The successful candidate will be responsible for helping reach and maintain standards required to run an enterprise cloud deployment, for example ensuring infrastructure maintenance and processes adhere to ISO 27001. They are also responsible for researching new technologies and identifying ways to improve and optimize the current infrastructure.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Collaboratively manage all cloud infrastructure environments as part of the DevOps team

Monitor the environments to ensure they are working effectively at all times

Implement intrusion prevention & detection tools

Ensure operating system and software installation and configuration are correct

Proactively enhance & refine monitoring & alerting systems

Identify ways to enhance the performance

Ensure redundancy, failover and recovery of systems

Collaborate and communicate effectively

Ensure high-level design documentation & system diagrams are produced

Attend & actively contribute in all relevant meetings in line with agile methodology

Identify ways to resolve issues and to make the business more efficient and productive

Knowledge and skill share and with DevOps engineers in the team

Take strategic ownership of our internal Infrastructure

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification (Desirable)

7+ years’ experience in the DevOps / IT / SysAdmin space

Solid experience in Linux administration (Essential),

Experience with building PCI / ISO27001 systems (Desirable)

Knowledge of agile and TDD methodology

Knowledge of Cloud Technologies (AWS required, Azure & GCP desired)

Knowledge of configuration management – puppet, chef, ansible, salt, VPN

Knowledge of Scripting – bash,php, ruby, python

Knowledge of config and monitoring of core apps: web servers, databases, messaging queues (e.g., apache, nginx, mysql, beanstalkd, rabbitmq)

Knowledge of maintaining supporting applications – issue tracking (JIRA), CI (jenkins), logging (ELK), deployments (Capistrano)

Knowledge of network management: DNS, routing, firewall, load balancing and proxy

Knowledge of database hosting: primary and read replica design

