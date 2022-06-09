Senior Java Developer

This role requires a senior developer who is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies. We are looking for a developer to join our team and help us build a better version of our platform that will become the foundation for the future of our business..

Experience Required

Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience

Minimum of 7 years experience in Java, with this being your active/primary language

Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of frontend development

Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions

Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges

Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation

Technology Experience

Minimum skills required

Java

REST/OpenAPI/Swagger

Linux

Relational Databases

NoSql Databases

It would be highly beneficial if you had any experience in these

AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito)

AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda)

Containers / Docker

Behavioural Competencies

Able to execute work in a remote situation

Self motivated and disciplined

Able to negotiate ambiguous situations

Comfortable working in a team and alone

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

