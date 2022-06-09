Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 9, 2022

One of our clients within the banking industry is looking for an experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team
Purpose

  • To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.

  • To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and techniques.

Experience and qualifications

  • Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

  • 5 years + experience in programming and system design.

  • System Design & Tourism System Development experience advantageous.

  • Advanced experience in Java SE and Java EE application development.

  • Excellent SQL and database design skills

  • Knowledge of Java MVC frameworks

  • Good knowledge of SOAP and REST services

  • Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools

  • Good understanding of Microservices technologies eg Quarkus, Microprofile, SpringBoot

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

  • Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

  • Ability to document requirements using UML

  • Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

  • Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills

  • Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

  • Good understanding of data processing tools such as Kafka

