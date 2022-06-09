Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

ATTENTION: Johannesburg
One of our clients within the banking industry is looking for an experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team
Purpose
- To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.
- To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and techniques.
Experience and qualifications
- Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
- 5 years + experience in programming and system design.
- System Design & Tourism System Development experience advantageous.
- Advanced experience in Java SE and Java EE application development.
- Excellent SQL and database design skills
- Knowledge of Java MVC frameworks
- Good knowledge of SOAP and REST services
- Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools
- Good understanding of Microservices technologies eg Quarkus, Microprofile, SpringBoot
Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial
- Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
- Ability to document requirements using UML
- Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
- Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills
- Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
- Good understanding of data processing tools such as Kafka
