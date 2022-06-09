Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients within the banking industry is looking for an experienced Senior Java Developer to join their team

Purpose

To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.

To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and techniques.

Experience and qualifications

Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.

5 years + experience in programming and system design.

System Design & Tourism System Development experience advantageous.

Advanced experience in Java SE and Java EE application development.

Excellent SQL and database design skills

Knowledge of Java MVC frameworks

Good knowledge of SOAP and REST services

Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools

Good understanding of Microservices technologies eg Quarkus, Microprofile, SpringBoot

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.

Ability to document requirements using UML

Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures

Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills

Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)

Good understanding of data processing tools such as Kafka

