Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This role requires a senior developer who is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies. We are looking for a developer to join our team and help us build a better version of our platform that will become the foundation for the future of our business..
Experience Required
- Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience
- Minimum of 7 years experience in Java, with this being your active/primary language
- Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of frontend development
- Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions
- Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges
- Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation
Technology Experience
Minimum skills required
- Java
- REST/OpenAPI/Swagger
- Linux
- Relational Databases
- NoSql Databases
It would be highly beneficial if you had any experience in these
- AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito)
- AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda)
- Containers / Docker
Behavioural Competencies
- Able to execute work in a remote situation
- Self motivated and disciplined
- Able to negotiate ambiguous situations
- Comfortable working in a team and alone
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree