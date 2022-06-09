Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 9, 2022

This role requires a senior developer who is passionate about software, systems development and learning new technologies. We are looking for a developer to join our team and help us build a better version of our platform that will become the foundation for the future of our business..

Experience Required

  • Computer Science degree or equivalent qualification or sufficient experience
  • Minimum of 7 years experience in Java, with this being your active/primary language
  • Solid experience with server side development, with a good understanding of frontend development
  • Experience in building Cloud-based or native solutions
  • Must be able to research and find solutions to coding or business challenges
  • Solid understanding and experience in unit testing and test automation

Technology Experience

Minimum skills required

  • Java
  • REST/OpenAPI/Swagger
  • Linux
  • Relational Databases
  • NoSql Databases

It would be highly beneficial if you had any experience in these

  • AWS (DynamoDB, IoT, API Gateway, EC2, VPCs, Cognito)
  • AWS Serverless (SAM, Cloudformation, Lambda)
  • Containers / Docker

Behavioural Competencies

  • Able to execute work in a remote situation
  • Self motivated and disciplined
  • Able to negotiate ambiguous situations
  • Comfortable working in a team and alone

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

