Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 9, 2022

Senior Project Manager with:

  • Experience in leading Data Reporting and Analytics Projects
  • Driving modern reporting project within an organization
  • Lead team of Data Analysts, Modelers and Visualizers
  • Project Manager Specific requirements:
  • Takes full responsibility for the definition, approach, facilitation, and satisfactory completion of small to medium-scale projects (typically with direct business impact and firm deadlines).
  • Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the project. Ensures that realistic project plans are maintained and ensures regular and accurate communication to stakeholders.
  • Adopts appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approaches.
  • Ensures Quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.
  • Provides effective leadership to the project team, and takes appropriate action where team performance deviates from agreed tolerances.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Data Reporting
  • Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

