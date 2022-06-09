Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior Project Manager with:
- Experience in leading Data Reporting and Analytics Projects
- Driving modern reporting project within an organization
- Lead team of Data Analysts, Modelers and Visualizers
- Project Manager Specific requirements:
- Takes full responsibility for the definition, approach, facilitation, and satisfactory completion of small to medium-scale projects (typically with direct business impact and firm deadlines).
- Identifies, assesses and manages risks to the success of the project. Ensures that realistic project plans are maintained and ensures regular and accurate communication to stakeholders.
- Adopts appropriate project management methods and tools whether predictive (plan-driven) approaches or adaptive (iterative/agile) approaches.
- Ensures Quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.
- Provides effective leadership to the project team, and takes appropriate action where team performance deviates from agreed tolerances.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Data Reporting
- Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree