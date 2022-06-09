Senior Software Engineer (Javascript) – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Senior Software Engineer at Synatic you will be solving complex and exciting business problems to give clients the best solutions for their needs. You will be completely responsible for your features, from implementation, testing, deployment and validating that it works. You get the opportunity to touch code, infrastructure and CI pipeline.

You will do this by:

? Using your experience, software engineering knowledge and individuality;

? Collaborating with your team to share knowledge, act as soundboard and mentor junior team members;

? Looking for ways to improve solutions and processes and presenting your ideas to your team;

? Staying up to date on cutting-edge technologies and new developments in your field;

? Thinking bigger.

Main technology stack:

? JavaScript

? Node.js

? [URL Removed]

? Docker

? MongoDB

? AWS

What we need from you:

? A bachelor’s degree in IT or Sciences.

? Sound knowledge of mathematics, algorithms and software engineering fundamentals.

? Proven experience as a Software Engineer with 3+ years’ (full stack is beneficial).

? Min 2 Years JavaScript (essential).

? Min 2 Years Node.js (essential).

? A passion for improvement, innovation and growth.

? Courage to fail and learn.

? Good written and verbal communication.

? Excellent self-management and goal driven.

? Proven problem-solving ability.

? Customer empathy.

? Work effectively in a team.

? Due to the sensitivity of the data and systems we work with, a Credit and Criminal check will be required.

Note: If you do not meet our minimum requirements, or hear from us within 7 working days, your application has not been successful.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Nodejs

Docker

Mongodb

Reactjs

C++

About The Employer:

Synatic is a modern data automation and integration platform that enables enterprises to iterate faster by unlocking and optimizing data across multiple services and systems. Synatic provides a platform that is dedicated to creating integration solutions to help businesses unlock their full potential. We are a fresh, vibrant, and fast-paced business that aims to revolutionize the integration space through stepwise innovation and a burning desire to break [URL Removed] has a rapidly expanding international footprint and we are looking for talented, driven and courageous individuals to join us on our global expansion journey.

