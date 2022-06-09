Service Desk Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing global provider of Managed Service and Cloud Solutions seeks an ambitious and customer-centric Service Desk Engineer with superb communication skills to engage with international clients providing remote support and escalation to the senior support team. As the “front door”, you’ll be representing the business, so the responsibility is on your shoulders to provide a professional and positive first impression whilst ensuring a reliable resolution of customer technical issues when raised via the clients help desk. The ideal candidate will require a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Information Systems/Engineering or at least 1-year hands-on experience in an IT Desktop/Server support role with essential proficiency in Windows, Microsoft Office Suite, Active Directory & Office 365.

DUTIES:

First response customer interaction, triage and information gathering.

Extensive communication; Inbound and outbound calls, email, and internal communications.

Case hygiene; creation, classification, escalation and management.

Accurate time logging.

Remote support on and array of hardware and support systems.

Adhere to business processes and procedures.

Standard Operation Procedure (SOP/KB) creation.

Detailed resolution summary.

Requires 24/7 shift rotation and working from the office.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or minimum 1-years hands on experience in an IT Desktop/Server support role.

Windows desktop – Microsoft Operating Systems.

Microsoft Office Suite.

Microsoft Active Directory.

Microsoft Office 365.

Preferred –

MCSE/MCP certification or qualifications.

Microsoft Server 2012 and above.

Administration of Microsoft Exchange 2013 and above.

Knowledge of –

Microsoft Azure (AZ900, AZ103)

Microsoft 365 (MS900, MD-100MD-101, MS-100MS-101)

Monitoring systems (PRTG)

PSA tools (Service Now)

RMM tools (Kaseya, LogMeIn)

