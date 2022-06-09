Solar Project Manager

Our client a PV COmpany is looking for a Junior PV Project Manager in Cape Town with 3+ years’ experience within the PV industry.

Salary: Market Related

Minimum Requirements:

BSc/BEng Electrical or B.Tech degree, Electrical Engineering

Solar PV experience in large scale PV plants (commercial and utility scale)

Strong attention to detail

Strong project management skills

Project costing

Experience IPP’s and the experience working in REIPPP projects would be an added advantage

Computer literacy, good sound knowledge of PVsyst

Experience reticulation and network integration

Responsibilities & Duties:

Designing, project costing and design consultations

Project management

Attend Meetings with owner’s engineers/Client representatives regarding designs and project implementations

Assist project teams with any technical questions

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Electrical Engineering

solar

pv

Tender

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Solar EPC

