Solar Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client a PV COmpany is looking for a Junior PV Project Manager in Cape Town with 3+ years’ experience within the PV industry.
Salary: Market Related
Minimum Requirements:
BSc/BEng Electrical or B.Tech degree, Electrical Engineering
Solar PV experience in large scale PV plants (commercial and utility scale)
Strong attention to detail
Strong project management skills
Project costing
Experience IPP’s and the experience working in REIPPP projects would be an added advantage
Computer literacy, good sound knowledge of PVsyst
Experience reticulation and network integration
Responsibilities & Duties:
Designing, project costing and design consultations
Project management
Attend Meetings with owner’s engineers/Client representatives regarding designs and project implementations
Assist project teams with any technical questions
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Electrical Engineering
- solar
- pv
- Tender
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Solar EPC