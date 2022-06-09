Solutions Architect at The Focus Group

An exciting opportunity exists for a Solutions Architect to join in our team in Cape Town. This role is also open to Johannesburg applicants, with remote work a possibility.
Duties and Responsibilities (Include but is not limited to):
- Create, maintain, communicate and report on vision and goals of software architecture in line with the business roadmap
- Create, improve and document development related processes
- Work with technical leads on major technical solutions and instil culture of collaboration on solutions
- Partake in portfolio level planning and estimations
- Provide guidance and work closely with teams implementing solutions
- Code review critical parts of solutions that teams produce
- Ensure consistent code quality across teams; code must adhere to standards
- Ensure that code that is written is maintainable and flexible
- Ensure automated test code coverage and implement necessary tools
- Oversee systems to ensure that features are not duplicated and existing duplication is removed
- Ensure there is sufficient documentation of the system for developers
- Define coding standards and guidelines and communicate then to teams
- Mentor technical leads on architecture and work with developers when implementing solutions
- Instil a culture where there is no fear of making mistakes and where failures are seen as opportunities of learning.
- Promote agile methodologies
- Investigate and implement tools and processes that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the development cycle
- Keep up to date with new technologies and best practices
- Broaden your understanding of the current technologies
- Evaluate and investigate software packages to use by creating proof of concepts
- Help with the development of framework or scaffolding code, and assisting in resolving technical impediments for delivery teams
- Maintain and take ownership of the technical debt backlog
- Partake in assessing candidates in the recruitment process
- Help resolve production emergencies
- Being part of the team that rotates responsibility for being on call for weekend Support
Key Requirements:
- +7 years experience as a software developer.
- +2 years experience as a solutions / software architect.
- Solid experience in PHP or .NET and AWS (preferable) or other cloud
- Proficient in OOP, design patterns, and in using the right software design principles in solutions
Additional Skills:
- Demonstrates knowledge of a broad range of primarily open source
- Experience in communicating architecture visions, e. via diagrams and verbally.
- A natural mentor-leader who knows how to elevate developers’
- Understanding of how application architecture affects
- Ability to design long-term maintainable and innovative
- Excellent team-working, communication and interpersonal skills, capable of working with different departments within the organisation