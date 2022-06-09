System Engineer Ref 21743

Key performance indicators
- Assist the Quality systems engineer and SHERQ manager in the effective implementation of ISO 27000, ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 management systems including all other relevant management systems as required.
- Assist with certification-, surveillance-, and re-certification audits
- Conduct ISO 27000, ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 internal audits
- Prepare and issue detailed nonconformity reports
- Assist in resolving nonconformities. Follow up and verify effective close out
- Evaluate the status of corrective actions, audit actions and list of open points
- Promote risk-based thinking by utilizing turtle diagrams in conjunction with the auditee during internal audits
- Identify risks and maintain risk analysis for every process
- Assist with customer audits
- Monitor information security legislation and other applicable requirements for changes and updates.
- Ensure compliance with applicable legislation and permits
- Ensure effective internal audit program planning and administration as per standard requirements
- Ensure audit programme are prioritised based on risk, internal and external performance trends, and criticality of the processes
- Assist in administering and maintaining compliance programs.
- Implement risk-avoiding adjustment methods in order to minimize and mitigate future risks.
- Conduct & support authorities/ insurance company with incident investigations with regard to information security breaches
- Maintain master documents for ISO 27000, ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 management systems in collaboration with the document administrator and process owners
- Provide unprompted, timely, concise, detailed and accurate feedback and updates pertaining to risks, status of management systems performance, audit program status and status of corrective actions.
Training
- Provide training on ISO 27000, IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 as well as process documentation
Other
- Perform other tasks as requested by the SHERQ manager
- Assist, prepare and provide input to management reviews
- To comply with OHS Act 85 of 1993, general administrative- &, machine regulation and the company’s related policy
Minimum requirements
- ISO 9001:2015 Quality management system
- ISO 9001:2015 Internal auditing
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Risk management or equivalent
- Matric/ Grade 12
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in implementing, maintaining and auditing a quality management system
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Information security
- Information technology experience, qualification will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Risk management
- information security