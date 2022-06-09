System Engineer Ref 21743

Jun 9, 2022

Key performance indicators

  • Assist the Quality systems engineer and SHERQ manager in the effective implementation of ISO 27000, ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 management systems including all other relevant management systems as required.
  • Assist with certification-, surveillance-, and re-certification audits
  • Conduct ISO 27000, ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 internal audits
  • Prepare and issue detailed nonconformity reports
  • Assist in resolving nonconformities. Follow up and verify effective close out
  • Evaluate the status of corrective actions, audit actions and list of open points
  • Promote risk-based thinking by utilizing turtle diagrams in conjunction with the auditee during internal audits
  • Identify risks and maintain risk analysis for every process
  • Assist with customer audits
  • Monitor information security legislation and other applicable requirements for changes and updates.
  • Ensure compliance with applicable legislation and permits
  • Ensure effective internal audit program planning and administration as per standard requirements
  • Ensure audit programme are prioritised based on risk, internal and external performance trends, and criticality of the processes
  • Assist in administering and maintaining compliance programs.
  • Implement risk-avoiding adjustment methods in order to minimize and mitigate future risks.
  • Conduct & support authorities/ insurance company with incident investigations with regard to information security breaches
  • Maintain master documents for ISO 27000, ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 management systems in collaboration with the document administrator and process owners
  • Provide unprompted, timely, concise, detailed and accurate feedback and updates pertaining to risks, status of management systems performance, audit program status and status of corrective actions.

Training

  • Provide training on ISO 27000, IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 as well as process documentation

Other

  • Perform other tasks as requested by the SHERQ manager
  • Assist, prepare and provide input to management reviews
  • To comply with OHS Act 85 of 1993, general administrative- &, machine regulation and the company’s related policy

Minimum requirements

  • ISO 9001:2015 Quality management system
  • ISO 9001:2015 Internal auditing
  • ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Risk management or equivalent
  • Matric/ Grade 12
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in implementing, maintaining and auditing a quality management system
  • ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Information security
  • Information technology experience, qualification will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Risk management
  • information security

Learn more/Apply for this position