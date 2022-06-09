Test Analyst at The Focus Group

we are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Development team.

The purpose of this role is to test and validate new software to ensure the correct functionality and identify areas that requires modification.

The Test Analyst reports directly to the Development Team Lead. This position is responsible for testing new software projects and releases to ensure high quality delivery with no errors.

Duties and Responsibilities (Includes but is not limited to):

To liaise and work together with the Scrum team to ensure software requirements are achieved

Make use of the scrum technique for development and testing

Ensure delivery of the whole project that meets the client/users requirements

Compile final report from stakeholders

Test software to ensure minimum down time

Validate all criteria against user stories

Ensure test criteria are aligned to acceptance criteria

Identify and test for errors

Generate a defect report and revert back to the development team

Action all tasks allocated in Tiaga and drag to completed when tested/block with comment if fault occurs

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

ISTQB / ISEB Foundation Level certification (Desirable)

2-3 years’ experience as a Test Analyst (Essential) which includes: Exposure to automation with strong manual testing skills (Essential) Experience in creating reusable test suites and cases Experience in testing APIS, microservices (Essential) Experience in mobile testing g. Android, iOS (Essential) Experience working with JIRA (Essential)

Experience with automated testing tools such as Selenium WebDriver and Postman (Desirable)

Experience in writing automated tests (desirable)

Knowledge of various testing techniques

Knowledge of Agile methodologies

Specific knowledge of: -Html -Javascript -Jira -Android and IOS -APIS

Knowledge of PHP programming

Learn more/Apply for this position