Analyst Developer – Java (CH798) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions – Western Cape Winelands

Jun 10, 2022

Our client, in the Banking Industry is looking for Sofware Developers with Java programming and systems analysis skills.

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing applications according to specifications.

Experience

  • 6+ Years of Software Development Experiencee
  • Experience in the following development languages and concepts:
    • Java
    • Spring Framework
    • JBoss
    • Hibernate
    • Docker
    • Kibana
    • MSSQL
    • Web Services – REST and SOAP
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • SOA Design and Implementation

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

  • Java Platform
  • Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression
  • Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
  • Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design (beneficial)

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

