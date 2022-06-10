Analyst Developer – Java (CH798) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the Banking Industry is looking for Sofware Developers with Java programming and systems analysis skills.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing applications according to specifications.

Experience

6+ Years of Software Development Experiencee

Experience in the following development languages and concepts: Java Spring Framework JBoss Hibernate Docker Kibana MSSQL Web Services – REST and SOAP OO Development Methodologies SOA Design and Implementation



Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:

Java Platform

Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression

Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications

Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant qualification in Information Technology

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Certification in Systems Analysis or Design (beneficial)

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process

Banking systems environment

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adhering to Principles and Values

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

