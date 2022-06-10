Analyst Developer – Java (CH798) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, in the Banking Industry is looking for Sofware Developers with Java programming and systems analysis skills.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of new and existing applications according to specifications.
Experience
- 6+ Years of Software Development Experiencee
- Experience in the following development languages and concepts:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- JBoss
- Hibernate
- Docker
- Kibana
- MSSQL
- Web Services – REST and SOAP
- OO Development Methodologies
- SOA Design and Implementation
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in:
- Java Platform
- Integration with backend systems including: OpenText Documentum, Intelligent Capture, InfoArchive, Exstream and xPression
- Designing, developing, configuring, testing and debugging Documentum DFC based applications
- Document Scanning, Classification, Validation and Data Extraction and Recognition
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design (beneficial)
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation process
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.