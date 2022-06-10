Android Backend Developer (M/F) – Gauteng Johannesburg

IT Consulting Company
Andriod – Back-end Developer (M/F)
- (M) Android Marshmallow
- (F) F-droid (Free and Open Source Software)
About:
- Implement and deploy new features in collaboration with Mobile Application Developers.
- Implement functionality such as backing up user data to the cloud, serving content to client apps, real-time interactions, sending push notifications through Google Cloud Messaging for Android (GCM), and more
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITY
- In this generalist role, your input on technical direction matters.
- Stay on top of the latest technologies and feel comfortable in a distributed environment
(e.g. cloud-based backend and third-party providers).
- Collaborate with your team to create new features and push the limits of development.
- Stay curious for experiments.
QUALIFICATIONS
- BSC or Masters degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject.
Requirements
- Minimum of 4 years + of Android Development experience
- Minimum of 4 + years Software Development experience
- Have published at least 2 – 3 original Android Applications
Technical Requirements
- High level understanding about Database Architectures
- Web Application Architectures
- Knowledge about Cloud Deployed Applications
- Experience with Build tools: Composer, NPM, Webpack
- Very good experience with PHP
- Very good experience with Laravel
- PostgreSQL
- REST APIs
- GIT Version Control and GIT Workflows.
- TDD (Test Driven Development).
- GraphQL is a plus (advantageous)
Outputs – Duties/Responsibilities
- Implement and deploy new features in collaboration with Mobile Application Developers.
- Collaborate with data scientists and analysts to transport prototypes for predictive services and consumer communication into production-scale services.
- Desire to dive into new technologies across a broad software stack.
- Expose yourself to new concepts and technologies, so we can be early adopters and innovators of novel techniques.
- Be competitive and perfectionist is a plus.
- Working life brings many challenges. as we are a product-driven B2C company, a high stress level is one of the most important skills
- Teamwork Experience & ability to work independently and accurately.
- Product-driven
- Hands-on and analytical personality.
Desired Skills:
- Android Development
- Backend Development
- Android Marshmallow
- Android F-droid
- PHP
- Cloud Applications
- Database Architectures
- Laravel
- PHP – Laravel
- Build Toos
- Cmposer
- NPM
- Webpack
- REST API’s
- PostgreSQL
- TDD
- Test Driven Development
- GraphQL
- Web Application Architectures
- Cloud Deployed Applications
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree