AWS Developer

My client, a global retail leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ experienced AWS Developers / Cloud Specialists to fulfill fundamental roles in various projects.
Skills required:
- AWS Elastic container
- AWS Fargate
- AWS Lambda
- AWS Cloud Watch
- AWS Cloud Formation
- AWS ECR
- AWS CDK
- AWS ELB
- AWS S3
- AWS RDS
- AWS CodePipeline
- Angular 10+
- Java / Jakarta EE / SQL
Description:
- User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems and servers
- Write clean and maintainable code
- Cross-platform functionality and compatibility of applications
- Deep understanding of deploying or hosting
- In-depth understanding of accessibility and security compliances
- Ability to manage a hosting environment along with database administration
- Understanding of scaling applications to handle the load changes that is a large amount of data traffic
- In-depth understanding of algorithms and data-structures
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Conduct UI tests and optimise performance
- Participate in the application lifecycle
- Provide training and support to other team members
