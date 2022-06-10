AWS Developer

Jun 10, 2022

My client, a global retail leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ experienced AWS Developers / Cloud Specialists to fulfill fundamental roles in various projects.
Skills required:

  • AWS Elastic container

  • AWS Fargate

  • AWS Lambda

  • AWS Cloud Watch

  • AWS Cloud Formation

  • AWS ECR

  • AWS CDK

  • AWS ELB

  • AWS S3

  • AWS RDS

  • AWS CodePipeline

  • Angular 10+

  • Java / Jakarta EE / SQL

Description:

  • User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems and servers

  • Write clean and maintainable code

  • Cross-platform functionality and compatibility of applications

  • Deep understanding of deploying or hosting

  • In-depth understanding of accessibility and security compliances

  • Ability to manage a hosting environment along with database administration

  • Understanding of scaling applications to handle the load changes that is a large amount of data traffic

  • In-depth understanding of algorithms and data-structures

  • Troubleshoot and debug applications

  • Conduct UI tests and optimise performance

  • Participate in the application lifecycle

  • Provide training and support to other team members

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Amazon web services
  • cloud services
  • developer
  • code
  • sql
  • java

