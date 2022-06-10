AWS Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

My client, a global retail leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ experienced AWS Developers / Cloud Specialists to fulfill fundamental roles in various projects.

Skills required:

AWS Elastic container

AWS Fargate

AWS Lambda

AWS Cloud Watch

AWS Cloud Formation

AWS ECR

AWS CDK

AWS ELB

AWS S3

AWS RDS

AWS CodePipeline

Angular 10+

Java / Jakarta EE / SQL

Description:

User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems and servers

Write clean and maintainable code

Cross-platform functionality and compatibility of applications

Deep understanding of deploying or hosting

In-depth understanding of accessibility and security compliances

Ability to manage a hosting environment along with database administration

Understanding of scaling applications to handle the load changes that is a large amount of data traffic

In-depth understanding of algorithms and data-structures

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Conduct UI tests and optimise performance

Participate in the application lifecycle

Provide training and support to other team members

Desired Skills:

AWS

Amazon web services

cloud services

developer

code

sql

java

