Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Purpose:

The Business Analyst will enable the bank as a key subject matter expert in the onboarding of any new business, payments and or product lines. He/ She will support the business and play a significant role in the analysis, design, development and testing of any new fintech partners. The candidate will also work closely with business and corporate customers, including internal value chain stakeholders, ensuring the successfully delivery of projects.

Requirements:

Diploma/ Degree in Business

5 years business analysis experience, preferably in payments, card, combined assurance and or data.

Exposure to bank sponsorships, and alternative payment rails would be advantageous.

Knowledge MS Office (SQL, Visio, Excel and Project.)

Responsibilities:

Enabling business development and customer onboarding.

Document and maintain Functional Specifications and Business Requirements.

Business optimisation and new capabilities.

Revenues and Costs

Stakeholder management

Critical Competencies:

Strong banking products, payments, and systems exposure.

Understanding of the business value chain and related systems, infrastructure, and processes.

Understanding of payment streams and cards products and rules.

Written and verbal communication, including technical writing skills.

Processing engineering.

Product and channel optimisation.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis.

Modelling techniques and methods.

Stakeholder and relationship management.

If you have not heard from us within 21 days , consider your application unsuccessful . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

