BUSINESS ANALYST / INVESTMENT OFFICER at European Investment Bank

The EIB – European Investment Bank is the European Union’s long-term financing institution. It works in support of EU development and co-operation policies by financing investment in both public and private sectors.

EIB Global is seeking to recruit for its Global Partners Department – Financial Sector Division at its Regional Representation for Southern Africa & the Indian Ocean, in Pretoria, a

BUSINESS ANALYST / INVESTMENT OFFICER

This is a full-time position linked to the Cotonou Mandate

The term of this contract will be 3 years

The position is open to nationals of the Republic of South Africa

Employment with the EIB is subject to pre-employment screening. Appointment of a selected candidate is conditional on a successful completion of the EIB pre-employment screening.

Although mainly operating from Pretoria, the successful candidate should be prepared to travel in South Africa and in other countries in the region.

Purpose

The EIB seeks to appoint a Business Analyst/Finance Officer to assist in carrying out EIB operations within the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region who will work together with a small and committed team of international and national personnel. In general, the individual will have the opportunity to make a varied, interesting and substantial contribution to the assessment and development of the EIB activity in the region with regards to financing private sector projects through EIB funding to financial intermediaries.

The Business Analyst/Investment Officer will report to the Head of Division based in Luxembourg and for administrative and institutional matters s/he will report to the Head of the Pretoria office.

Specifically s/he is expected to carry out the following duties:

Analyse financing proposals with a view to developing business with financial intermediaries

Interface with financial intermediaries in detailed assessment of financing proposals;

Contribute to due diligence of counterparts, including financial analysis, KYC and compliance, Environmental, Social and Environment (ESG) assessment;

Monitor project implementation as necessary;

Perform research on financial intermediaries;

Where required, build relations with key external parties (e.g. financial intermediaries, government representatives, local authorities, EU delegations, other institutions, etc.);

Participate in meetings with external parties across southern African countries

Represent the EIB at events linked to the financial sector in the region.

Qualifications, experience and skills:

University degree in Finance/Economics or a business related discipline. Additional qualifications such as CA, CFA or CPA will be considered an advantage;

At least 3 years credit analysis, project finance, strategic consultancy or audit experience;

Experience in evaluation of proposals to finance financial intermediaries Dynamic individual with excellent interpersonal and business skills;

Good communicator;

Ability to take initiative and handle multiple activities;

Capacity for rapid and clear analysis and reporting;

Multi-country working experience would be desirable;

Excellent knowledge of written and spoken English. Proficiency in Portuguese will be considered as an advantage.

Competencies

Achievement Drive: Continually keeps an eye on performance, focusing on improving it, showing drive and determination to meet short and long-term goals.

Change Orientation: Adapts to differences and changes in the environment; takes a flexible approach to reach outcomes.

Collaboration: Works cooperatively as part of a team; works collaboratively with peers across organisational boundaries based on a genuine interest in and an accurate understanding of others and their individual perspectives and concerns.

Organisational Commitment: Is willing to commit to an organisation whose mission is to support Europe and is open to diversity, and to align her/his own behaviour with the organisation’s needs and intrinsic values, acting with integrity in ways that promote the organisation’s mission, policies and rules

We are an equal opportunity employer, who believes that diversity is good for our people and our business.

By applying for this position, you acknowledge the importance of maintaining the security and integrity of the Information of the EIB Group. In case of selection for the position you agree to comply with all measures (policies, controls, document classification and management) implemented by the EIB Group to prevent unauthorized disclosure of any information or any damage to the EIB Group reputation.

Personal data are processed in the context of recruitment in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies, offices and agencies and on the free movement of such data.

By submitting the application I agree to the Terms and Conditions of the Recruitment privacy policy

If you are interested in applying, please note that following the application we shall contact applicants via email with the request to submit a Motivation Letter.

Please, write in the subject the job title and Location.

Deadline of applications: 01/07/2022

