BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE ANALYST (12 month contract) – Gauteng Centurion

A 12 month contract for a candidate with a strong BI background and experience using the Excalibur system
Job Objectives:
Work closely with relevant departments and IT teams to turn data into critical information and knowledge that can be used to make sound business decisions. Act as the Administrator of the workflow systems (Excalibur). Develop and manage BI solutions.
Key Performance Areas
- Workflow System Support, Maintenance and Changes to Business Solutions and Processes
- Collaborate with business users
- Identify development needs in order to improve and streamline operations
- Business Intelligence Solutions development and execution
- Provide reports, processes and Excel VBA solutions
Experience and qualifications:
- National Diploma
- Business Intelligence certification
- 3 years’ experience in IT related functions
- 3 years working knowledge of the Collections environment
- 3 years practical experience developing computer programs
- SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration
- Workflow Administration (preferably Excalibur system) and campaign Development
- Business Analysis & Business process engineering
- Microsoft Office Applications
- Business Intelligence software (preferably Power BI)
- Experience and knowledge of the Excalibur Debt Collection System
Desired Skills:
- Business intelligence analyst
- BI analyst
- Excalibur
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma