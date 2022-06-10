Data Engineer (Elastic Search)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer with knowledge on how to send data to Elasticsearch.
This role has possibilities of going permanent based on performance.
Requirements:
- Experience on ElasticSearch, need to know how it works – not Relational database.
- Technical Engineering aspect experience
- CICD Pipeline (Continues Integration, Continues Deliver) Python, Logstash
- Logstash Pipeline – Software has its own language
- Must have knowledge on how to send data to Elasticsearch
- Logstash Integration to Kafka / Elasticsearch
- A lot of demand to create pipelines – Some that will be able to run with the log
- Full Log management system on Elasticsearch already in place. Must be able to deploy, test and run Logstash
- Need someone who can access and recommend on how Logstash can be improved.
- Candidate must have a Laptop – Linux/MacBook (Windows machine won’t be compatible for the environment. MacBook allows VPN easy access.)
Desired Skills:
- Elasticsearch
- Logstash
- Kafka