Data Engineer (Elastic Search)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer with knowledge on how to send data to Elasticsearch.

This role has possibilities of going permanent based on performance.

Requirements:

Experience on ElasticSearch, need to know how it works – not Relational database.

Technical Engineering aspect experience

CICD Pipeline (Continues Integration, Continues Deliver) Python, Logstash

Logstash Pipeline – Software has its own language

Must have knowledge on how to send data to Elasticsearch

Logstash Integration to Kafka / Elasticsearch

A lot of demand to create pipelines – Some that will be able to run with the log

Full Log management system on Elasticsearch already in place. Must be able to deploy, test and run Logstash

Need someone who can access and recommend on how Logstash can be improved.

Candidate must have a Laptop – Linux/MacBook (Windows machine won’t be compatible for the environment. MacBook allows VPN easy access.)

Desired Skills:

Elasticsearch

Logstash

Kafka

