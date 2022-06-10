Data Engineer (Elastic Search)

Jun 10, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer with knowledge on how to send data to Elasticsearch.

This role has possibilities of going permanent based on performance.
Requirements:

  • Experience on ElasticSearch, need to know how it works – not Relational database.

  • Technical Engineering aspect experience

  • CICD Pipeline (Continues Integration, Continues Deliver) Python, Logstash

  • Logstash Pipeline – Software has its own language

  • Must have knowledge on how to send data to Elasticsearch

  • Logstash Integration to Kafka / Elasticsearch

  • A lot of demand to create pipelines – Some that will be able to run with the log

  • Full Log management system on Elasticsearch already in place. Must be able to deploy, test and run Logstash

  • Need someone who can access and recommend on how Logstash can be improved.

  • Candidate must have a Laptop – Linux/MacBook (Windows machine won’t be compatible for the environment. MacBook allows VPN easy access.)

Desired Skills:

  • Elasticsearch
  • Logstash
  • Kafka

