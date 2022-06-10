Data Engineer (Power Automate, PowerApps)

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Data Engineer with PowerApps and Power Automate.

The candidate must be a more Senior Resource with experience in Microsoft Powerapps.

Requirements:

Someone who has worked with Data Management before (Master data management)

Has worked with Proof of Concepts before and has delivered proof of concepts.

Willing to work with a team of junior low-code to no-code developers.

Willing to do knowledge sharing and upskilling of the Junior Team.

Can Architect and do the design requirements for the applications that will be designed in Data verse (there are 6 applications that need to be designed and delivered)

Moving Data from an SQL Server to Dataverse or using an API to connect the data.

Has experience working with Automations and has delivered automations using power apps before.

Has run applications on Dataverse before.

PowerBI and Data Analytics experience.

Azure Cloud Experience

Desired Skills:

Powerautomate

powerapps

powerBI

SQL

