Deal Analyst

Deal Analyst

CTC negotiable per annum

Pretoria

Highly esteemed investment house within the property / lending sector is recruiting for a young CA(SA) / CFA charter Holder to function as a Deal Analyst within their fast-paced and hugely successful team.

Requirements:

CA(SA) recently qualified or CFA Charter Holder

Strong attention to detail

Highly analytical

Ability to grow into a front office / client facing role

Property / Lending experience highly beneficial

Ability to interact and communicate with seniors

High pressure and very fast paced environment

This opportunity is exciting and will help you build your career as a young CA(SA). The team are a bunch of experts and you will learn from the best.

If you have the above minimum requirements, and would like to be a part of this exciting team, then please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

investment

property

lending

CA(SA)

CFA

About The Employer:

