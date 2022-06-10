Deal Analyst

Jun 10, 2022

Deal Analyst
CTC negotiable per annum
Pretoria
Highly esteemed investment house within the property / lending sector is recruiting for a young CA(SA) / CFA charter Holder to function as a Deal Analyst within their fast-paced and hugely successful team.
Requirements:

  • CA(SA) recently qualified or CFA Charter Holder
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Highly analytical
  • Ability to grow into a front office / client facing role
  • Property / Lending experience highly beneficial
  • Ability to interact and communicate with seniors
  • High pressure and very fast paced environment

This opportunity is exciting and will help you build your career as a young CA(SA). The team are a bunch of experts and you will learn from the best.
If you have the above minimum requirements, and would like to be a part of this exciting team, then please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • investment
  • property
  • lending
  • CA(SA)
  • CFA

About The Employer:

