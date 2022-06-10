Deal Analyst
CTC negotiable per annum
Pretoria
Highly esteemed investment house within the property / lending sector is recruiting for a young CA(SA) / CFA charter Holder to function as a Deal Analyst within their fast-paced and hugely successful team.
Requirements:
- CA(SA) recently qualified or CFA Charter Holder
- Strong attention to detail
- Highly analytical
- Ability to grow into a front office / client facing role
- Property / Lending experience highly beneficial
- Ability to interact and communicate with seniors
- High pressure and very fast paced environment
This opportunity is exciting and will help you build your career as a young CA(SA). The team are a bunch of experts and you will learn from the best.
Desired Skills:
- investment
- property
- lending
- CA(SA)
- CFA
About The Employer:
