Enterprise Architect at AVBOB

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCESOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCEAND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: ENTERPRISE ARCHITECT.

The above-mentioned position is within the ICT Application Development.

The role of the enterprise architect (ESA) addresses the conceptual/planning level of the application architecture in collaboration with other architects focused on the needs of the technology, business and information architectures.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

The ESA ensures that the application portfolio evolves at an appropriate rate and does not become unviable as the other related architectures change.

The ESA also provides the reusable standards, guidelines, patterns and frameworks to application development projects, including those related to application architecture.

Make sure that all aspects of the application solution architecture are optimized (as much aspossible given other constraints of time and budget) by working with subject matter experts (SMEs) in the areas of technology, information and application architectures and disciplines.

The application architect is the SME focused on designing application interfaces and software services to maximize reuse based on the business processes and governance rules for sharing.

Limit choices available during development by choosing a standard way of pursuing application development creating, defining, or choosing an application framework for the application

Recognize potential reuse in the organization or in the application by observing and understanding the broader system environment creating the component design having knowledge of other applications in the organization

Subdivide a complex application, during the design phase, into smaller, more manageable pieces

Grasp the functions of each component within the application

Understand the interactions and dependencies among components

Communicate these concepts to developers

Review, develop and maintain the organisation’s IT architecture

Review and evaluate the current state of the organisation’s architecture (‘as-is) in order to identify duplications, what is working, what is not working and measure the health of key business processes that are supported by the current architecture.

Build the transition architecture to connect the current to the future state by creating an iterative roadmap to get to the desired state

Recommend and provide changes to the business in easily digestible iterative changes

Work in liaison with business stakeholders to develop Business Architecture Roadmaps containing tactical and strategic initiatives to reach target business capabilities.

Identify and resolve dependencies and impacts across the architecture landscape.

Design solutions based on business requirements that align with Reference Architecture policies and standards.

Provide expertise in designing solutions for custom requirements.

Collaborate with internal/external stakeholders and conduct stakeholder reviews of architecture roadmaps and designs.

Determine Enterprise Architecture policy and standards definition and evolution and works with PMO to coordinate project pipeline management.

Engage relevant peers from other disciplines or domains during implementation of SolutionArchitecture/Design.

Accountable to build a defined life cycle around reviewing the future state enterprise architecture

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems

Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

2 – 10 years’ experience in a related field

5 years’ experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role

Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Analytical thinking

Negotiation

Organisational alertness

Leadership

Managemen

Drives accountability and is a high performer

Fosters teamwork and collaboration

Business acumen

Role models customer focus and customer service

Innovative

Quality focused

Confident

Energetic

Problem solver

Excellent time management and organizational skills.

High attention to detail, self-motivated, creative and flexible

Desired Skills:

COBIT

ITIL

TOGAF

SDLC

ASAP

SOA

