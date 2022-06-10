Enterprise WLAN momentum continues

The enterprise segment of the worldwide wireless local area network (WLAN) market continued its strong growth in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) with revenues increasing 17,1% year over year to $1,95-billion, according to results published in the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker.

The 17,1% annualised growth builds on the enterprise WLAN market growing 20,4% in 2021 compared to 2020. Growth in the enterprise WLAN market continues to be driven by the latest WiFi standard, known as WiFi 6 or 802.11ax.

WiFi 6 access points made up 70,3% of the revenues in the Dependent Access Point (AP) segment and accounted for 59,3% of unit shipments within the segment. WiFi 5 products, also known as 802.11ac, made up the remaining balance of Dependent AP sales.

The consumer segment of the WLAN market declined 3,6% in 1Q22 with the quarter’s unit shipments declining 2,2% on an annualised basis. Adoption of WiFi 6 continues in the consumer segment of the WLAN market too: In 1Q22, WiFi 6 made up 31,4% of the market’s revenues, up from 28,2% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“In the first quarter of 2022, enterprises around the globe continued to invest in WLAN technology as a key component of their network and digital transformations. Meanwhile, the WiFi 6 standard continues to be a significant driver of growth in the enterprise WLAN market as enterprises deploy in the newest WiFi technology,” says Brandon Butler, research manager: network infrastructure at IDC.

“After a rocky macroeconomic environment over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the enterprise WLAN market continues to be resilient as organizations invest in wireless connectivity.”

Cisco’s enterprise WLAN revenues increased 9,4% in 1Q22 to $810-million, giving the company market share of 41,5%, compared to market share of 39% in the previous quarter, 4Q21.

HPE-Aruba revenues rose 30,7% year over year in 1Q22, giving the company market share of 16,5%, up from 12,7% in 4Q21.

Ubiquiti enterprise WLAN revenues declined 8,4% in 1Q22, giving the company 7,1% market share in the quarter.

Huawei enterprise WLAN revenues rose 71,5% year over year in 1Q22, giving the company 4,6% market share.

H3C revenues increased 58,8% in 1Q22, giving the company market share of 4,3%.