Field Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Looking for a vibrant IT Technician for three Months in KOKSTAD, MATATIELE AND BIZANA. must be an IT Experience with A+ and N+
Job Description:
- Action and close new calls within customer SLAs and MTTR/MTTC
- Plan and manage daily activities and follow up CL calls.
- Minimise recalls for traditional business and desktop support
- Ensure a first time fix rate.
- Maintain and manage sufficient boot stock.
- Complete and hand back any faulty parts (RAs) or customer RAs within 3 days.
- Verify and sign warehouse reports, reconciling all discrepancies.
- Book parts usage to the correct call and manage assigned calls.
- Complete all administration within specified time frames as per policies.
- Comply with all ISO 9000 procedures.
Qualifications:
- Matric or other equivalent qualification preferable
- A + and N + Qualification
Experience:
- 1- 2 years’ experience in maintaining equipment in an IT environment
- 1- 2 years Retail/ATM experience
Technical Skills:
- Computer literate in relevant operating system
- Mechanical skills
- Electronic skills
- Soldering skills
- Fault-finding techniques
Desired Skills:
- Installations
About The Employer:
