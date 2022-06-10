Field Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Looking for a vibrant IT Technician for three Months in KOKSTAD, MATATIELE AND BIZANA. must be an IT Experience with A+ and N+

Job Description:

Action and close new calls within customer SLAs and MTTR/MTTC

Plan and manage daily activities and follow up CL calls.

Minimise recalls for traditional business and desktop support

Ensure a first time fix rate.

Maintain and manage sufficient boot stock.

Complete and hand back any faulty parts (RAs) or customer RAs within 3 days.

Verify and sign warehouse reports, reconciling all discrepancies.

Book parts usage to the correct call and manage assigned calls.

Complete all administration within specified time frames as per policies.

Comply with all ISO 9000 procedures.

Qualifications:

Matric or other equivalent qualification preferable

A + and N + Qualification

Experience:

1- 2 years’ experience in maintaining equipment in an IT environment

1- 2 years Retail/ATM experience

Technical Skills:

Computer literate in relevant operating system

Mechanical skills

Electronic skills

Soldering skills

Fault-finding techniques

Desired Skills:

Installations

About The Employer:

