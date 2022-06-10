Field Technician – KwaZulu-Natal Richards Bay

Jun 10, 2022

Looking for a vibrant IT Technician for three Months in KOKSTAD, MATATIELE AND BIZANA. must be an IT Experience with A+ and N+

Job Description:

  • Action and close new calls within customer SLAs and MTTR/MTTC
  • Plan and manage daily activities and follow up CL calls.
  • Minimise recalls for traditional business and desktop support
  • Ensure a first time fix rate.
  • Maintain and manage sufficient boot stock.
  • Complete and hand back any faulty parts (RAs) or customer RAs within 3 days.
  • Verify and sign warehouse reports, reconciling all discrepancies.
  • Book parts usage to the correct call and manage assigned calls.
  • Complete all administration within specified time frames as per policies.
  • Comply with all ISO 9000 procedures.

Qualifications:

  • Matric or other equivalent qualification preferable
  • A + and N + Qualification

Experience:

  • 1- 2 years’ experience in maintaining equipment in an IT environment
  • 1- 2 years Retail/ATM experience

Technical Skills:

  • Computer literate in relevant operating system
  • Mechanical skills
  • Electronic skills
  • Soldering skills
  • Fault-finding techniques

Desired Skills:

  • Installations

