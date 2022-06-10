Full Stack Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 10, 2022

The position reports to the Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience
  • Architect and design solutions with fellow team members
  • Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally
  • Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions
  • Adopt automated and manual test strategies to ensure product quality
  • Learn and grow from working with great colleagues and taking on challenges
  • Help our team grow from your expertise, experience, and perspectives
  • Making [URL Removed] the best place to shop Making [URL Removed] the best place to work

The skills we need:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
  • Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems
  • Solid quantitative skills
  • Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing
  • Understanding of microservice architectures
  • Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure
  • Understanding of data security principles
  • Great organizational and time management skills

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience
  • 5+ years of relevant work experience
  • Solid web and frontend development experience including knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript and related libraries (React, Angular, Backbone)
  • RESTful, MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL experience in a high-load environment
  • A thorough understanding of software engineering practices and best practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems and the use of software IDEs, and development and testing tools
  • An understanding of software deployment tools, deployment processes and best practices
  • Experience with building Restful API web services
  • Experience with CI/CD and software version control systems

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • API
  • RESTful

