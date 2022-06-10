Java Developer

My client, a global retail leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ experienced Java Developers to fulfill fundamental roles in various projects.

Skills required:

Java

Jakarta EE (J2EE/Java EE)

SQL

JPA

JTA

Hibernate/EclipseLink

Mutiny

Vert.X

Eclipse Micro Profile

PostgreSQL

Database Migration Tools

Liquibase/Flyway

Quarkus

RESTful API Development/Integration (JSON/XML)

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript (ES6/ES2018+)

Typescript

Angular 10+

RxJs

NgRx

NodeJS

Jasmine & Karma

SOAP API Development / Integration

API Testing (Postman/Soap UI)

Git (Bitbucket)

Functional, Unit & Integration Testing

Code Quality Analysis (SonarQube/Fortify/Contrast Assess)

Build Tools (Maven/Gradle)

IDE (Intelli/VS Code/Eclipse)

Data Structures and Algorithms

Inversion of Control (CDI/EJB)

Engineering Principals

JIRA

Confluence

Agile Development Methodology

Description:

User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems and servers

Write clean and maintainable code

Cross-platform functionality and compatibility of applications

Deep understanding of deploying or hosting

Ability to manage a hosting environment along with database administration

Understanding of scaling applications to handle the load changes that is a large amount of data traffic

In-depth understanding of algorithms and data-structures

Develop sustainable applications with clean code

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Conduct UI Tests and optimise performance

Participate in the application lifecycle

Provide training and support to other team members

