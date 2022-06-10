Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

My client, a global retail leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ experienced Java Developers to fulfill fundamental roles in various projects.
Skills required:
- Java
- Jakarta EE (J2EE/Java EE)
- SQL
- JPA
- JTA
- Hibernate/EclipseLink
- Mutiny
- Vert.X
- Eclipse Micro Profile
- PostgreSQL
- Database Migration Tools
- Liquibase/Flyway
- Quarkus
- RESTful API Development/Integration (JSON/XML)
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript (ES6/ES2018+)
- Typescript
- Angular 10+
- RxJs
- NgRx
- NodeJS
- Jasmine & Karma
- SOAP API Development / Integration
- API Testing (Postman/Soap UI)
- Git (Bitbucket)
- Functional, Unit & Integration Testing
- Code Quality Analysis (SonarQube/Fortify/Contrast Assess)
- Build Tools (Maven/Gradle)
- IDE (Intelli/VS Code/Eclipse)
- Data Structures and Algorithms
- Inversion of Control (CDI/EJB)
- Engineering Principals
- JIRA
- Confluence
- Agile Development Methodology
Description:
- User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems and servers
- Write clean and maintainable code
- Cross-platform functionality and compatibility of applications
- Deep understanding of deploying or hosting
- Ability to manage a hosting environment along with database administration
- Understanding of scaling applications to handle the load changes that is a large amount of data traffic
- In-depth understanding of algorithms and data-structures
- Develop sustainable applications with clean code
- Troubleshoot and debug applications
- Conduct UI Tests and optimise performance
- Participate in the application lifecycle
- Provide training and support to other team members
- jakarta ee