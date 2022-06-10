Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 10, 2022

My client, a global retail leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ experienced Java Developers to fulfill fundamental roles in various projects.
Skills required:

  • Java

  • Jakarta EE (J2EE/Java EE)

  • SQL

  • JPA

  • JTA

  • Hibernate/EclipseLink

  • Mutiny

  • Vert.X

  • Eclipse Micro Profile

  • PostgreSQL

  • Database Migration Tools

  • Liquibase/Flyway

  • Quarkus

  • RESTful API Development/Integration (JSON/XML)

  • HTML5

  • CSS3

  • JavaScript (ES6/ES2018+)

  • Typescript

  • Angular 10+

  • RxJs

  • NgRx

  • NodeJS

  • Jasmine & Karma

  • SOAP API Development / Integration

  • API Testing (Postman/Soap UI)

  • Git (Bitbucket)

  • Functional, Unit & Integration Testing

  • Code Quality Analysis (SonarQube/Fortify/Contrast Assess)

  • Build Tools (Maven/Gradle)

  • IDE (Intelli/VS Code/Eclipse)

  • Data Structures and Algorithms

  • Inversion of Control (CDI/EJB)

  • Engineering Principals

  • JIRA

  • Confluence

  • Agile Development Methodology

Description:

  • User authentication and authorisation between multiple systems and servers

  • Write clean and maintainable code

  • Cross-platform functionality and compatibility of applications

  • Deep understanding of deploying or hosting

  • Ability to manage a hosting environment along with database administration

  • Understanding of scaling applications to handle the load changes that is a large amount of data traffic

  • In-depth understanding of algorithms and data-structures

  • Develop sustainable applications with clean code

  • Troubleshoot and debug applications

  • Conduct UI Tests and optimise performance

  • Participate in the application lifecycle

  • Provide training and support to other team members

Desired Skills:

  • developer
  • sql
  • java
  • coding
  • jira
  • html
  • jakarta ee

