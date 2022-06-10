Junior Business Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Responsibilities:

· Facilitate the development of a Business Case by acting as a consultant to the client

· Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification

· Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications

· Build and demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

· Propose solutions by reviewing the approved Customer Requirement Specification and Product Requirement Specifications.

· Test solutions by applying the test basket

· Update and publish release notes related to system changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

· Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

· Document the SLA

· Participate in internal forums such as Business Analyst Work Group

Education and Experience:

· Informatics or relevant degree (Bachelor’s degree – beneficial)

· Minimum 1 year experience as a BA (beneficial is experienced in testing)

· Business experience and product knowledge is advantageous

· Knowledge of ITIL, CMMI, PCMM

· Technical knowledge of SQL, UML, XML, OO

· Knowledge of software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, industry compliance and legislation

Technical Skills:

· SQL queries

· Business writing skills

· Presentation and facilitation skills

· Process mapping

· Entity diagram mapping

· Software testing pack design

· Functional testing.

Behavioural skills:

· Customer service orientation

· Results orientation

· Conflict resolution

· Negotiation skills

· Time management

· Professional communication (written, verbal, presenting and listening)

· Creativeness,

· Innovation

· Stress management

· Assertiveness

· Tenacity

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

SQL

diagram

requirement gathering

Use case

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position