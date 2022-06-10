Junior Business Analyst at Reverside

Responsibilities:
· Facilitate the development of a Business Case by acting as a consultant to the client
· Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification
· Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications
· Build and demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs
· Propose solutions by reviewing the approved Customer Requirement Specification and Product Requirement Specifications.
· Test solutions by applying the test basket
· Update and publish release notes related to system changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live
· Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues
· Document the SLA
· Participate in internal forums such as Business Analyst Work Group
Education and Experience:
· Informatics or relevant degree (Bachelor’s degree – beneficial)
· Minimum 1 year experience as a BA (beneficial is experienced in testing)
· Business experience and product knowledge is advantageous
· Knowledge of ITIL, CMMI, PCMM
· Technical knowledge of SQL, UML, XML, OO
· Knowledge of software architecture, facilitating JAD sessions, data modelling techniques, industry compliance and legislation
Technical Skills:
· SQL queries
· Business writing skills
· Presentation and facilitation skills
· Process mapping
· Entity diagram mapping
· Software testing pack design
· Functional testing.
Behavioural skills:
· Customer service orientation
· Results orientation
· Conflict resolution
· Negotiation skills
· Time management
· Professional communication (written, verbal, presenting and listening)
· Creativeness,
· Innovation
· Stress management
· Assertiveness
· Tenacity
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- SQL
- diagram
- requirement gathering
- Use case
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]