Lead Business Analyst at The Focus Group – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The purpose of this role is to manage the business analysis capability within the product domain and to ensure that the needs of the business are effectively satisfied in line with overall business objectives.
The Lead Business Analyst reports directly to the Head of Product Domain. This position is responsible for leading, coaching and mentoring the business analysists in the domain. They are required to conduct detailed analysis based on business problems that exist in order to recommend the appropriate action required to address the problem. The outcome of the analysis would either identify the appropriate technology/system development/enhancement or indicate that technology would not be the best solution and identify alternative efforts to resolve the issue. The Business Analysts in each domain report directly to this position.
Internal Liaison takes place with internal departments. External liaison takes place with third party providers.
Duties and Responsibilities (Includes but is not limited to):
- To lead, coach and mentor the business analysts
- Ensure clarity of Business Analyst performance expectations and monitor individual BA’s performance.
- Prepare for and hold bi-annual KPI meeting with each team member
o Collaboration with relevant teams for feedback
- To analyse business needs in order to create accurate functional and non- functional specifications
- Set and maintain the quality of business analysis in the domain, including setting benchmarks according to industry trends
- Conduct requirement workshops with Department Head, Product Owners and relevant stakeholders
- Compile a business solution based on the workshop input
- Create easily comprehensible product visions and feature maps
- Translate business requirements into workable functional and non-functional specifications
- Draft all required documentation
- Identify specific business processes, through analysis, that could be enhanced or changed to become more efficient / best practice-orientated
- Ensure that business analysis fits seamlessly into the agile SDLC and interacts efficiently with product, development, quality assurance, project management, etc disciplines
- To provide feedback to relevant stakeholders regarding various projects
- Liaise with external parties regarding functionality and integration as required
- To create user and training documentation
- Ensure all relevant information is included in user documentation
- Complete the required project administration related to projects
- To manage own professional and self development
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 /or equivalent (Essential)
- IT Qualification (Desirable)
- 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst (Essential)
- 2+ Years experience mentoring or coaching (Essential)
- Financial Services/ Payment / Fintech industry experience (Desirable)
- Knowledge of Agile processes
- Knowledge business analysis procedures and methodology
- Knowledge of IT programming languages and API specifications
- Knowledge of project management principles
- Knowledge of software development methodologies
Additional Skills:
- Computer skills
- Verbal communication skills
- Time management skills
- Organisational & administrative skills
- Conflict management skills
- Attention to detail
- Mentoring skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards