Lead Business Analyst at The Focus Group

The purpose of this role is to manage the business analysis capability within the product domain and to ensure that the needs of the business are effectively satisfied in line with overall business objectives.

The Lead Business Analyst reports directly to the Head of Product Domain. This position is responsible for leading, coaching and mentoring the business analysists in the domain. They are required to conduct detailed analysis based on business problems that exist in order to recommend the appropriate action required to address the problem. The outcome of the analysis would either identify the appropriate technology/system development/enhancement or indicate that technology would not be the best solution and identify alternative efforts to resolve the issue. The Business Analysts in each domain report directly to this position.

Internal Liaison takes place with internal departments. External liaison takes place with third party providers.

Duties and Responsibilities (Includes but is not limited to):

To lead, coach and mentor the business analysts

Ensure clarity of Business Analyst performance expectations and monitor individual BA’s performance.

Prepare for and hold bi-annual KPI meeting with each team member

o Collaboration with relevant teams for feedback

To analyse business needs in order to create accurate functional and non- functional specifications

Set and maintain the quality of business analysis in the domain, including setting benchmarks according to industry trends

Conduct requirement workshops with Department Head, Product Owners and relevant stakeholders

Compile a business solution based on the workshop input

Create easily comprehensible product visions and feature maps

Translate business requirements into workable functional and non-functional specifications

Draft all required documentation

Identify specific business processes, through analysis, that could be enhanced or changed to become more efficient / best practice-orientated

Ensure that business analysis fits seamlessly into the agile SDLC and interacts efficiently with product, development, quality assurance, project management, etc disciplines

To provide feedback to relevant stakeholders regarding various projects

Liaise with external parties regarding functionality and integration as required

To create user and training documentation

Ensure all relevant information is included in user documentation

Complete the required project administration related to projects

To manage own professional and self development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 /or equivalent (Essential)

IT Qualification (Desirable)

5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst (Essential)

2+ Years experience mentoring or coaching (Essential)

Financial Services/ Payment / Fintech industry experience (Desirable)

Knowledge of Agile processes

Knowledge business analysis procedures and methodology

Knowledge of IT programming languages and API specifications

Knowledge of project management principles

Knowledge of software development methodologies

Additional Skills:

Computer skills

Verbal communication skills

Time management skills

Organisational & administrative skills

Conflict management skills

Attention to detail

Mentoring skills

Interpersonal skills

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

Learn more/Apply for this position