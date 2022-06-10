Lead Web Developer at Top Vitae

SUMMARY:

The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer and leader. You will form part of the products’

team and will regularly engage with your teammates and our clients to design, develop, test, implement

and support the solutions that we have in place, and the solutions that we are planning to build. As a Lead

Web Developer, there will always be an expectation that you help to upskill your team-mates, through

knowledge and experience sharing. And likewise, to learn from the past experiences and knowledge of

your fellow team mates.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Directing the team in development, coding, testing, and debugging.

Writing testable and efficient code.

Leading code reviews and ensuring that code quality is up to standard.

Quick turnaround of support requests, bugs, and onboarding of new clients.

Mentoring team members ensuring that they adhere to determined quality standards.

Management of expectations from the functional team, ensuring that we set realistic expectations

both up and down stream.

both up and down stream. Working in conjunction with architects, research and development and IT leadership to ensure we

stay cutting edge.

stay cutting edge. Attend training courses as requested by the Product Owner.

Attend meetings as and when required.

Carry out any other additional duties as required by the Product Owner.

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Self-Management – Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to take projects and run with

it (From conception to user satisfaction).

it (From conception to user satisfaction). Technical – Experience in company core technology stack is essential, but recognise that many skills

and technologies can be learnt on the way.

and technologies can be learnt on the way. Problem solving skills are essential.

With both the larger volume in clients and increase in size of clients a focus on speed and

responsiveness is key to the client experience.

responsiveness is key to the client experience. Language – English, is essential. Other languages would be beneficial.

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 8 or more years of experience required.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE:

C#.

.NET.

Blazor.

MS SQL Server.

WCF and Rest Web Services.

Entity Framework (beneficial).

Azure DevOps (beneficial).

Test Driven Design (beneficial).

Software Architectural Design Patterns and implementation.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

About The Employer:

A International company that specializes in freight forwarding, supply chain and customs brokerage is looking for a Lead Web Developer.

Learn more/Apply for this position