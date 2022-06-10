MICROSOFT SERVER ADMINISTRATOR at AVBOB

AVBOB, AFRICA’S LARGEST MUTUAL ASSURANCESOCIETY PROVIDING A ONE-STOP FUNERAL INSURANCEAND BURIAL SOLUTION, HAS A VACANCY FOR: MICROSOFT SERVER ADMINISTRATOR.

The above mentioned position exists within the ICT Department and the purpose of the job is to provide troubleshooting and problem resolution for server and network enterprise services.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Provide significant input into the department strategic directions in relation to the

infrastructure, within this broad context.

Undertaking planning and or implementation of policies and programs relating to architecture, operating systems, storage devices security and networks

To collaborate and integrate with other ICT department and systems and to work with other team members in operations

To plan the deployment of software releases and continuously improve the infrastructure configuration processes

To manage systems in the management and support of product integration services with multiple business partners

Adherence to all regulatory requirements, for example, the FSB’s rules and principles, Data Protection Act and Money Laundering regulations.

Awareness of the Group’spolicies and procedures, and the regulations relevant to your role.

Ensure the effective and successful roll out of all projects within the allocated time frames.

To Build and deploy Microsoft virtualization servers for corporate and data centre environments

To be responsible for troubleshooting and problem solving Microsoft servers and development

To do a data backup management, scheduling and reporting for both internal corporate systems and data centre systems

Responsible for implementation and release of database changes according to agreed timescales and costs

On annual basis disaster recovery operations at the appointed DR Centre and oversee operation of the servers’ environment.

Responsible for identifying risks, monitor and measuring risk against risk appetite, risk mitigation strategies and risk reporting.

Actively participate in the successful design, development and implementation of newsystem, processes and/or procedures by applying well developed/established HR techniques/ methodologies.

Facilitate meetings/workshops, conduct research or any othermeans of acquiring information and developing competencies.

Develop and submit comprehensive project proposals and plans for identified interventions.

Support management by identifying the required resources, estimating the project duration, costs, risks etc. and developing contingency plans to ensure that the project goals are accomplished.

Manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises and devise contingency plans.

Install and deploy Microsoft Windows products built on the Microsoft stack, including Windows 2003/XP/7, SQL, and sever 2003/8.

To communicate with suppliers on a regular basis, to work hand in hand with other ICT departments to ensure that there is a smooth operations plan and deploy the Microsoft products to reach organisational goals.

Advise and provide guidance to line management

Have good interpersonal relations amongst all stakeholders by rendering assistance, including them in discussions and communicating effectively.

Deliver a good service

Communicate with other parties

Support all systems

Compile and manage budgets with regard to projects on an annual basis

Ensure that there is enough budget for all Microsoft systems

Manage and monitor costs of infrastructure projects against approved budget and submit variance reports

Inform management on unplanned costs that might arise with regards to projects

Ensure that all systems are at high availability considering cost effectives

Ensure all required resources are available in timeous manner.

Provide coaching on junior staff members to ensure that acquired competencies are transfersand retained.

Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise people involved in projects to ensure that they accept responsibility and accountability and a positive outcome for their duties.

Communicate between the employee and HR personnel

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems.

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

5 Years of MS Server and System engineering experience.

Experience with availability, replication and disaster recovery.

Experience in ITIL, governance, process, operating procedures and documentation.

Storage technologies.

Vmware and virtualisation technologies

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

Analytical thinking.

Drives accountability and is a high performer.

Fosters teamwork and collaboration.

Develops self.

Role models customer focus and customer service.

Innovative.

Quality focused.

High integrity.

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Vmware

SQL

SERVER 2003/8

