MySQL Database Administrator at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Managing large scale MySQL databases on a Linux platform.

Managing high transactional MySQL databases servicing OLTP & DSS applications.

Development of best practices and repeatable procedures for deploying databases.

Day-to-day operational activities:

Break/fix | Capacity management | Backup and recovery.



Database replication setup/management | Ongoing database change reviews.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Certified MySQL DBA is a plus.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

5+ years working with MySQL technology.

Experience working with MariaDB.

Experience with MySQL database design, implementation, performance tuning, and capacity planning.

Experience with Open Source/Linux development and production environments.

Experience designing and implementing database replication strategies.

Experience in designing and automating repetitive processes.

Experience with enterprise backup and recovery strategies.

Good working knowledge of Shell Scripts, Perl or Python.

Strong analytical, communication and troubleshooting skills.

Able to work under pressure and multi-task.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Database Administrator

MariaDB

Learn more/Apply for this position