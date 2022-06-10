.Net Tech Lead

Jun 10, 2022

We are looking for a .Net Technical Lead Developer to join our team. If you have proven experience as a Tech Lead and have a broad understanding of the integration of different technologies; strong software development skills, and be able to drive the implementation of changes to the production environment, please get in contact.

Further details:
Relevant IT Qualifications
Location: Remote from within South Africa is fine
Level: Tech Lead

  • Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

  • Developer with +8 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

  • C#.NET/ .Net Core

  • MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

  • LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

  • CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

  • SQL Server or Relational Database

  • Angular 2+ Bonus

  • Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Leading the Development Process
Supporting the Scrum Master
Providing Guidance and Mentoring
Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • SQL
  • Tech Lead
  • Agile

