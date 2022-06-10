.Net Tech Lead

We are looking for a .Net Technical Lead Developer to join our team. If you have proven experience as a Tech Lead and have a broad understanding of the integration of different technologies; strong software development skills, and be able to drive the implementation of changes to the production environment, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualifications

Location: Remote from within South Africa is fine

Level: Tech Lead

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Developer with +8 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:

C#.NET/ .Net Core

MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.

LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.

CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database

Angular 2+ Bonus

Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage

Leading the Development Process

Supporting the Scrum Master

Providing Guidance and Mentoring

Desired Skills:

.Net

SQL

Tech Lead

Agile

