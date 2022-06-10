.Net Tech Lead

We are looking for a .Net Technical Lead Developer to join our team. If you have proven experience as a Tech Lead and have a broad understanding of the integration of different technologies; strong software development skills, and be able to drive the implementation of changes to the production environment, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualifications
Location: Remote from within South Africa is fine
Level: Tech Lead
- Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development
- Developer with +8 years’ experience with at least 2+ years Technical Leadership experience with the following skills:
- C#.NET/ .Net Core
- MVC, ASP.NET, WebAPI.
- LINQ, WCF, WPF, XML, XAML, Ajax, JQuery.
- CSS, HTML, JavaScript.
- SQL Server or Relational Database
- Angular 2+ Bonus
- Cloud knowledge (Azure and AWS) experience/knowledge an advantage
Leading the Development Process
Supporting the Scrum Master
Providing Guidance and Mentoring
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- SQL
- Tech Lead
- Agile