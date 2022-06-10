Nymbis Cloud Solutions launches

Nymbis Cloud Solutions, powered by Vox, has launched. The cloud integrator will be providing companies across industry sectors with internationally accessible cloud services, solutions, and platforms.

The adoption of multi-cloud environments is accelerating as organisations look to become more agile and meet evolving customer demand in a digitally-driven market. Projections show that by 2023, 94% of large enterprises and 79% of small businesses will be multi-cloud. Even though SMEs have smaller budgets from which to manage cloud migrations, they are turning to online services that range from hosting, backup, and archiving to differentiate themselves.

“Within this dynamic marketplace, Nymbis Cloud Solutions will be delivering an integrated cloud real estate that encompasses AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, and Huawei. It is about enabling customers to benefit from the respective strengths of multiple cloud platforms and have that connected through the power of Nymbis, powered by Vox,” says Barry Kemp, head of division at Nymbis Cloud Solutions.

The organisation will also leverage other Vox businesses to provide customers with a comprehensive digital solutions environment that includes managed services, data centre hosting, connectivity, disaster recovery, and business continuity.

“Nymbis Cloud Solutions are experts at cloud services and can advise customers on the best place to put their IT infrastructure. We are the glue that ties everything together in the cloud. Every solution developed by Nymbis Cloud Solutions is tailored to meet any organisational requirement,” adds Kemp.

Much of the focus is on optimising the way businesses operate in the cloud regardless of whether it is public, private, or hybrid. Nymbis Cloud Solutions has experienced consultants who understand how to maximise investments in the multi-cloud. Its footprint covers multi-region availability zones, providing ISO-compliant data centre facilities, hybrid and multi-cloud solution strategies, and combining all that with enterprise-grade data protection.

“Nymbis Cloud Solutions takes care of any cloud, anywhere, solving today’s modern business challenges through an integrated approach. No two companies are the same. So, why do other cloud integrators try to pigeonhole them with a one-size-fits-all approach? Nymbis develops solutions based on each company’s unique needs,” concludes Kemp.