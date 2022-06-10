Partnerships change the lives of young South Africans

Bridging the digital divide of a global skills gap is a complex problem that requires all stakeholders to work together to make the world a more resilient, capable and inclusive place.

More must be done to ensure everyone has the opportunity to learn, work and participate in the future digital world. PwC has implemented the New world. New skills global campaign which focuses on developing our people and being a catalyst for dialogue in every country in which it operates.

Through its multi-year collaboration with UNICEF South Africa, and its Generation Unlimited initiative, PwC is contributing to the lives of people who need it most.

Muriel Mafico, deputy representative of UNICEF South Africa, says: “I believe what brought us together was the shared knowledge that if young people are prepared with the relevant skills to become productive, engaged members of society and have access to a supportive system, they will effectively advance progress towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to overall positive socio-economic development outcomes.”

This year, National Youth Day and Youth Month are being celebrated under the theme: The Year of Charlotte Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society.

Marthle du Plessis, PwC South Africa associate director and UNICEF campaign lead, says she cannot think of a better way to celebrate Youth Month than through our collaboration with UNICEF South Africa and their partner, Capacitate, to launch YoMobi, a youth empowerment platform that will positively impact the lives of so many South African youth in creating an inclusive and transformed society.

Du Plessis says: “YoMobi is a massive catalyst in bridging this upskilling divide between the haves and have-nots. The power of partnerships is celebrated with YoMobi integrating collaborations with other NPOs, government and the private sector to facilitate access to earning and further learning. YoMobi is an ecosystem enabler, bringing together and addressing the digital divide at a systemic level — ensuring that organisations are provided with the tools to empower the youth they engage with.”

Dion Shango, PwC Africa CEO, comments about his firm’s collaboration and development of the YoMobi tool: “Our PwC global strategy, the New Equation, positions us to ensure a future that is human-led and tech-powered. For us, people and technology work hand in hand. It’s about how human ingenuity combines with technology, innovation and experience to deliver faster, more intelligent and better outcomes while building trust across the value chain.”

Jason Bygate, head of innovation, tech and data development at Capacitate Social Solutions, adds: “As a social enterprise working with investors and NGOs across the social economy, we recognise the pivotal role that technology can play to increase the efficiency, effectiveness and scale of interventions that are driving positive change in society.”