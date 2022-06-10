PC shipments into MEA grow while tablets decline

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing device (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, is expected to decline 6% year on year in shipment terms for the second quarter of 2022, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC’s latest Worldwide Quarterly PCD Tracker shows that an estimated 5,6-million units will be shipped across the region in Q2 2022.

“There will be two main drivers of this year-on-year decline,” says Fouad Charakla, IDC’s senior research manager for client devices in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “The first is the worsening performance of the Turkish market due to the lira’s devaluation against the US dollar.

“The second is the fact that a massive education deal that took place in Egypt during Q2 2021 will not be repeated on the same scale this year. Almost all the other markets in the region will remain somewhat stable year on year in terms of shipments.”

From a product category perspective, the projected decline for Q2 2022 will root from tablets, with shipments of these devices falling 17,7% year on year. Meanwhile, PC shipments into the region are expected to grow 3,6% year on year.

“Looking at the overall market on an annualized basis, we expect PCD shipments into the MEA region to decline for 2022 as a whole,” says Charakla. “This represents a significant change in fortune for the market after it experienced consecutive year-on-year shipment growth for the previous two years.”