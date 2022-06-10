PHP Developer at The Focus Group

The PHP Developer reports directly to the Development Team Lead.

The ideal candidate for this role is someone who enjoys writing working code, that has been tested for correctness, in the time allocated, following accepted best practices, in a way that can be easily maintained and enhanced, in collaboration with their team, and continuously improves their knowledge and skills throughout their career.

Internal Liaison takes place with internal teams, line manager and internal departments. External liaison is limited.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

To analyze specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions

Obtain project specifications from the Team Lead and ensure understanding of specific project requirements

Divide the work into smaller components to ensure the focus is on a specific area (in line with Scrum practice)

To write code that is readable, maintainable and reusable

Participate in team code reviews

To ensure that the code complies with original requirements through unit testing and demonstrations

Tests own code and writes test when applicable

Identifies problems and rectifies the mistakes/problems

Run demos for the Team Lead as a further evaluation tool

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

3 – 6 years+ experience as a Software Developer (some PHP experience preferred)

Knowledge of Object Orientated Languages such as C#, Java, PHP

Firm understanding of Object-Oriented Design / Programming

Fluency with Data and Databases

Knowledge of and experience with Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum

Knowledge of and experience with modern git workflows (Pull Requests, CI, Code Reviews)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work with others at all levels

Additional Skills:

Multitasking skills

Computer skills

Time management skills

Organisational & administrative skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

Ability to work remote as and when needed, with own reliable internet connection

Learn more/Apply for this position