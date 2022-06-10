Project Manager (Call Centre) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Mowbray

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services Group seeks a solutions-driven Project Manager (Call Centre) whose core role will be to lead the delivery of Projects within its Operations programme. A key focus area will be Robotic Process Automation (RPA). You will be expected to successfully introduce change into the business from project initiation through to project closure. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable Bachelors’ Degree or higher with a Project Management Certification, have 8-10 years’ experience in a similar role with a proven track record of delivering multiple complex projects simultaneously, understand ICT functional areas, a broad knowledge of business & financial products and a practical understanding of the system development and product life cycle, database and system design.

DUTIES:

Coordinate Project to accomplish the Project objectives by ensuring delivery is on time, within budget, as per requirements and the Project Sponsor’s and Business Owner’s expectations.

Facilitate the delivery of the Project by following the Project Office methodology through the following phases – Preliminary – Support Sponsor and Business Owner in the validation of the Business Case and key success criteria. Preparation – Define the Project and complete the Project Definition Document, complete necessary governance, Stakeholder Analysis and Risk Assessment and prepare for Project Kick off. Elaboration – Project Kick-off, facilitate Solution Design and validation, construct detailed Project Plan, Resource Plan, Budget (as well as financial validation) and set up project structure. Construction – Coordinate both business and technical work-streams towards delivering Project requirements to scope, time, cost and quality objectives. Transition – Execute detailed Transition and Implementation Plan including Post Implementation Testing and validation.

Support Business Transition Management by ensuring that business change as a result of the relevant Project(s) is managed in such a way that the disruption to the business is kept to a minimum.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant and applicable Bachelors’ Degree or higher with a Project Management Certification.

Experience/Skills –

8 – 10 Years’ experience as a Project Manager with a proven track record of delivering multiple complex projects simultaneously.

Financial Services and/or Retail experience.

Broad knowledge of business and financial products.

Knowledge and thorough understanding of best practice Project Management methodologies.

A practical understanding of the system development lifecycle and product life cycle, database and system design.

Understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management.

Excellent presentation and facilitation skills with the ability to drive decision making.

Advantageous –

Experience of implementing projects in a Call Centre environment or utilizing RPA.

Business Analysis Diploma or exposure.

Experience within an Agile environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Business acumen and commercial awareness.

Ability to work across multiple complex work streams simultaneously and deliver under pressure.

Strong stakeholder management skills with the ability to manage expectations, risks and issues in a pro-active manner.

Disciplined prioritisation with excellent planning and organisational skills.

Analytical, conceptual and creative problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances and priorities.

Able to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the requirement.

Sound organisational skills with strong documentation and reporting abilities.

Considers the bigger picture and get involved in the technical detail where required.

Strong leader and team player.

Systematic and integrated thinking.

Sound judgment and decision making.

