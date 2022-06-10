SAP ABAP Developer – G1782 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Semi-Remote work opportunity based in Gauteng
This is a long term fixed Contract (3years innitially) renewable.
- Configuration and Support
- Operational tickets – Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.
- Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.
- Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.
- Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB
- Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.
Minimum Requirements
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Min 3 years’ experience exposed to userapplications
- Min 2 years ABAP programming, 1 year’s systemsanalysis
- Motor or related manufacturing experience (Beneficial)
- SAP Technical Operations
- Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
- OPS Advanced
- SAP S/4HANA Migration
- Financial Accounting