SAP ABAP Developer – G1782 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Jun 10, 2022

Semi-Remote work opportunity based in Gauteng

This is a long term fixed Contract (3years innitially) renewable.

  • Configuration and Support
  • Operational tickets – Incidents, Problem Investigations etc.
  • Participation in Test Analysis and Testing activities as per HPALM functionality.
  • Creation of pertinent documentation like system designs (functional & technical) as per ITPM.
  • Change Management – Manage changes and Present to relevant CAB
  • Gap analysis with relevant business partner with functional team for template implementation.

Minimum Requirements

  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Min 3 years’ experience exposed to userapplications
  • Min 2 years ABAP programming, 1 year’s systemsanalysis
  • Motor or related manufacturing experience (Beneficial)
  • SAP Technical Operations
  • Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
  • OPS Advanced
  • SAP S/4HANA Migration
  • Financial Accounting

