Scala Developer/Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are an energetic team that is fully responsible for all the systems required to support the groups delivery network as well as the unique challenges that come with logistics and scale.

We make extensive use of functional programming within the team using the Scala language. The main focus of the team is to migrate the delivery platform from PHP to Scala.

We have adopted a microservices architecture to both isolate our logic and to enable scale. We follow the event driven architecture as well as utilize a graph database to model our delivery network. We are currently working through unique problems in the logistics space and are actively researching the usage of the actor model design pattern and graph traversal optimization.

This position reports to the Software Development Manager.

Y

our responsibilities will include:

Developing and optimizing systems to manage both parcel and food delivery throughout South Africa

Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficient deliveries

Researching and defining solutions within the logistic domain

Working predominantly on open source platforms

End to end ownership of solutions

Attributes required:

Solid communication skills

Proactive

Comfortable with change

Problem-solver

Solutions-orientated

Willing to learn as well as teach others

Our Tech Stack:

Scala

Play Framework

Akka Actors

React

Postgres

Mqtt & Kafka

Amazon Web Services

Graphite and Grafana

Git

Qualifications/Experience:

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with development in a Linux environment

A suitable degree or similar qualification

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

Open to diversifying language skill set

Desired Skills:

Scala

python

React

Java

