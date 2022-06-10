Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager

We are looking for an experienced Scrum Master/Agile Project Manager with a proven record of working in the financial services industry, with hands on experience in a Custom Application Development environment. Apart from leading the project, you would need to be actively involved in leading the team and managing custom application development teams.

Must be Scrum Certified and SAFe Certification will be advantageous.

We will consider permanent or contract but contract will be preferred. This is a hybrid role – successful candidate will be required to go to the client offices from time to time in Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Scrum Master

Custom Application Development

Agile

